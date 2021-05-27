Launch Of Soyuz Rocket From Vostochny Cosmodrome Postponed - Source
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft is postponed to another date for technical reasons, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The automation of the launch complex recorded a failure in one of the systems of the Soyuz launch vehicle. The launch was postponed for a day," the source said.