Launch of Soyuz Rocket From Vostochny Cosmodrome Postponed - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft is postponed to another date for technical reasons, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The automation of the launch complex recorded a failure in one of the systems of the Soyuz launch vehicle. The launch was postponed for a day," the source said.