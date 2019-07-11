UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Spektr-RG Observatory Atop Russia's Proton-M Carrier May Be Delayed Again-Source

Daniyal Sohail 10 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Launch of Spektr-RG Observatory Atop Russia's Proton-M Carrier May Be Delayed Again-Source

BAIKONUR/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The launch of Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory may be postponed from July 12 to a reserve date, July 13, a source at the Baikonur space center told Sputnik on Thursday.

This would be a second delay already, since Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has earlier announced that the launch, initially scheduled for June 21, will be carried out on July 12, over problems with the chemical storage battery on the observatory.

"There are plans to postpone Proton-M launch until Saturday.

Documents that a state commission will then have to approve are currently being prepared," the source said.

Another source told Sputnik that the plans were triggered by problems with one of the ground telemetry stations, while the carrier and the observatory had nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, Roscosmos said that there were currently no plans to delay the launch.

"Additional tests are being carried out in order to check systems and assemblies. We are not discussing a delay," Roscosmos said.

