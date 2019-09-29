UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Launch of Three Russia's Gonets-M Communication Satellites Postponed to 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A launch of three Gonets-M communication satellites atop Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport, which was initially scheduled for the late 2019, was postponed to 2020, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik.

Earlier in September, another source told Sputnik that three Gonets-M satellites would be launched on the Rokot carrier rocket in November. Three more satellites were scheduled to be launched atop Soyuz 2.1b rocket later in the year. In 2020, another launch of Soyuz 2.1b with three Gonets-M was planned, and in 2021-2022, six satellites should be launched into orbit by two Angara 1.2 rockets.

"The first of the two launches of three Gonets-M satellites on Soyuz 2.1b rocket has been postponed to 2020," the source said.

Russian state corporation Roscosmos has not commented this information so far.

The Gonets satellite communication system is aimed at providing communications and data transmission services. It can be also used for ecological, industrial and scientific monitoring purposes. According to the manufacturer, satellites of this series make telephone and fax communications services available to users within the satellites' coverage area, as well as facilitate user's geopositioning with the help of GPS or GLONASS technologies.

