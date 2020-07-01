Launch of Vega Rocket With 53 Satellites Postponed Until August 17 - Arianespace

The launch of the Vega carrier rocket with 53 small satellites from 21 customers in 13 countries has been postponed until August 17 amid unfavorable weather conditions, the Arianespace launch provider said in a statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The launch of the Vega carrier rocket with 53 small satellites from 21 customers in 13 countries has been postponed until August 17 amid unfavorable weather conditions, the Arianespace launch provider said in a statement.

"Due to the persistence of exceptionally unfavorable winds at altitude over the Guiana Space Center, Vega Flight VV16 - originally scheduled for June 18, 2020 - was repeatedly postponed, despite full availability the launcher and the 53 satellites on this Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) mission. With no improvement in the weather situation expected during the short term, Arianespace has decided to postpone Flight VV16 until August 17, 2020, when the forecast is expected to be more favorable based on modeling of the winds," the statement said.

The launch provider notes that this time will be used to recharge batteries of the launcher and the satellites in accordance with all required safety conditions.

This is going to be the Vega rocket's first launch this year and the 16th in total. Many say the project is very similar to car ride sharing: 21 customers from 13 countries will send multiple small satellites together each for their own purpose such as earth observation, telecommunications or science and share the cost of the launch. The rocket is expected to bring the satellites to a Sun-synchronous orbit.