Launch Of Vega Rocket With UAE Satellite On Board Once Again Postponed - Arianespace

Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:54 AM

Launch of Vega Rocket With UAE Satellite on Board Once Again Postponed - Arianespace

The launch of the Vega carrier vehicle with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) satellite on board from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana's commune of Kourou has been once again indefinitely postponed because of adverse weather conditions, Arianespace company announced on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The launch of the Vega carrier vehicle with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) satellite on board from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana's commune of Kourou has been once again indefinitely postponed because of adverse weather conditions, Arianespace company announced on Sunday.

The launch was initially expected to take place on Saturday, but it had to be postponed because of high-altitude winds above the space center. The flight was then rescheduled for 10:53 p.m. local time on Sunday (02:53 GMT on July 8).

"With high-altitude winds above the Spaceport in French Guiana remaining unfavorable, Arianespace has taken the decision not to attempt a launch of Flight VV15 with the United Arab Emirates' FalconEye1 satellite today [July 7]," the company said in a press release published on its official website.

Arianespace added that the new launch date would be announced later, depending on weather conditions.

"The Vega launcher and its FalconEye1 satellite payload remain in a stabilized and safe configuration at the Spaceport's SLV launch site," the press release added.

The FalconEye1 reconnaissance satellite is set to become the United Arab Emirates' 10th satellite in the Earth's orbit.

