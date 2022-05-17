Lavrov Says Russia Will Always Have Access to Internet

Russians will not be disconnected from the Internet neither by the Russian authorities nor by the external forces despite constant cyberattacks from abroad and distribution of fake news about the military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russians will not be disconnected from the internet neither by the Russian authorities nor by the external forces despite constant cyberattacks from abroad and distribution of fake news about the military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I can assure you that these tasks, which the (Russian) president (Vladimir Putin) has now clearly formulated, will be fulfilled. You will not be left without the Internet, and neither will I together with you," Lavrov said at the educational marathon New horizons.

The Russian foreign minister expressed his strong confidence that Russia's youth and IT specialists would ensure country's leading positions in the Internet-related matters and other cutting-edge technologies.

In March, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said it had no plans to disconnect the country from the Internet.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, several hacking groups declared a cyberwar against the country to protest the operation. In addition, a number of media launched an information campaign to promote the Western vision of the events, with many countries also censoring Russian state media outlets. Together, these factors sparked the rumor mill that Russians would probably be cut off from the Internet as part of the government's effort to curtail disinformation flow.