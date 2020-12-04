UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Of Ex-Saudi Crown Prince Ask YouTube To Remove Defaming Video - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Lawyers of Ex-Saudi Crown Prince Ask YouTube to Remove Defaming Video - Reports

Lawyers for Mohammed bin Nayef have demanded that YouTube remove a video footage which purportedly claims the ousted Saudi crown prince plotted against the kingdom's monarchy, citing potential risks for his personal safety, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Lawyers for Mohammed bin Nayef have demanded that YouTube remove a video footage which purportedly claims the ousted Saudi crown prince plotted against the kingdom's monarchy, citing potential risks for his personal safety, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Friday.

The video in question contains an allegation that bin Nayef, who is supposed to be in custody, was at large and working to bring down his cousin and successor, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Both our client and our client's family are concerned for their safety, and it is not known whether the lives of our client and our client's family are in jeopardy," bin Nayef's lawyers said in a letter to YouTube, as quoted in the report, adding that "His loyalty to the crown prince had never wavered and he continues to support the established monarchy."

According to the report, bin Nayef has been targeted in another internet campaign, alleging that he was behind a "deep state" plot against Saudi Arabia's royal family and regime with support of the US Democratic Party.

The allegations were disseminated on Twitter under hashtag #HillaryEmails, the newspaper said.

Citing CEO Chris Padilla of digital reputation management firm Legendary, the report said 40 percent of accounts disseminating these tweets "displayed bot-like behaviour" and the campaign itself was likely disinformation.

Bin Nayef had been Saudi Arabia's crown prince from 2015-2017 before King Salman stripped him of all royal and state titles and made bin Salman heir to the throne in 2017. The ousted crown prince was put under house arrest for reasons not disclosed to the public.

In March of this year, media reported, citing sources, that bin Nayef had been arrested on charges of treason for planning a coup.

