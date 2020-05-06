Lebanon Says Received $750Mln in Aid for Information Campaign Against COVID-19 From Google

The Lebanese government said in a statement on Tuesday that it received $750 million in aid from US tech giant Google for its information campaign to fight the spread of the coronavirus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Lebanese government said in a statement on Tuesday that it received $750 million in aid from US tech giant Google for its information campaign to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have received $750 million in targeted assistance from Google in the form of informational announcements with explanations related to the coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the government extended a nationwide state of emergency, introduced on March 16, for the fourth time until May 24 in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

At the same time, on April 27, the authorities have begun a phased relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing private sector enterprises and agricultural companies to resume operations. The authorities also allowed restaurants to open and people to go outside for a walk during the daytime.

So far, Lebanon has registered a total of 737 cases of the disease and a total of 19 patients have died.