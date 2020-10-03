UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Gaming Experience Is Closer Than You Think With 'Infinix Zero 8'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:29 AM

Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Think with 'Infinix Zero 8'

Infinix makes the world's best smartphones, but knowing which one to choose as per our requirement isn't easy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2020) Infinix makes the world's best smartphones, but knowing which one to choose as per our requirement isn't easy. One needs to identify the important factors that you get in terms of specs and performance, such as the screen size, display quality, battery life, and last but not the least camera characteristics. From what we have heard, it gets bigger and better with 'Infinix Zero 8'. Have a read of our rundown of the device from all the news that we have heard so far.

A Paradise for Gamers

Smartphone gaming has become a massive trend among millennials. These graphics-intensive games not only act as a tool to have fun but also have a competitive side. The upcoming 'Infinix Zero 8' will be powered by a Media Tek Helio G90T processor is specifically designed to deliver an unmatched gaming experience. Gamers have always wanted the best of tech that gives them a competitive edge with greater precision.

The latest gaming-centric smartphone processor will provide zero distractions to ensure that they fire first and blast through game worlds. Moreover, the humongous Media Tek Helio G90T processor is said to be coupled with a powerful RAM that will eliminate issues regarding the processing and executing speed for power users. If long-lasting battery life is at the top of your buying priorities, then there's simply nothing better than 'Infinix Zero 8'. The device packs good battery life with fast charging support, adequate to make it easier to get through a workday. What more could you ask for?

Choosing the best Infinix phone for 2020 isn't that easy, considering the variety in models out there. Let's wait and watch until 'Infinix Zero 8' arrives and we utilize the state of the art specs and features for a better lifestyle.

Related Topics

Fire World 2020 National University Media All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..

13 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

12 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

13 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.