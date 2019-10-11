WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Deceased Soviet cosmonaut Alex Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk, left behind a legacy that will guide future generations by showing the world the benefits of space cooperation, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in press a release on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center told Sputnik that Leonov had died at the age of 85.

"Leonov's 1975 Apollo Soyuz handshake, and subsequent friendship, with NASA astronaut General Thomas Stafford demonstrated to the world the peaceful possibilities that international collaboration in space can bring to humanity in the heavens and on Earth," Zelibor said. "It is a legacy that endures today on the International Space Station and will go even further on future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. And it will remain a North Star to follow forevermore. We are all the better for his courage, leadership, and life."

Zelibor was referring to Leonov's participation in the first joint US-Soviet Union space mission, which saw a US Apollo dock with a Soyuz spacecraft in July 1975.

The Space Foundation expressed its "deepest sympathies to the family, friends and countrymen of Russian cosmonaut and spacewalking pioneer Alexei Leonov."

"Leonov twice received his county's top honor, Hero of the Soviet Union, and was one of the most notable actors of the Space Race. He became a leading champion of the global space community through his international friendships and his warm example, words, writings, and artistic talents," the Foundation said in a release. "On a side note, the Space Foundation honored Leonov's good friend General Stafford this year, presenting him with our highest honor, the General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award."

Leonov, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union and the 11th Soviet cosmonaut, made his 12-minute spacewalk on March 18, 1965, as part of the Voskhod 2 mission.

The Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the leading US organizations in space awareness activities and major industry events.