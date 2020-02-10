UrduPoint.com
LG Uplus Set To Provide 5G Roaming Service In Japan

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japan

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Monday it has moved one step closer to providing its 5G roaming service in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

LG Uplus said it has recently completed the testing of its 5G roaming service in Japan, becoming the first South Korean firm to do so, after partnering with Japanese telecommunication firm KDDI Corp.

Japan is expected to commercialize its 5G service in late March, so that it can offer better telecommunication services ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer.

LG Uplus said it plans to expand its 5G roaming service in other countries this year. The company currently provides 5G in Italy, Finland, Switzerland and China.

