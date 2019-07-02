UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Uplus To Launch 5G-based Cloud Gaming Service This Year

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:09 PM

LG Uplus to launch 5G-based cloud gaming service this year

LG Uplus Corp. said Tuesday it will release a cloud-based virtual reality (VR) gaming service later this year, taking advantage of its low-latency 5G network

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):LG Uplus Corp. said Tuesday it will release a cloud-based virtual reality (VR) gaming service later this year, taking advantage of its low-latency 5G network.

The nation's No. 3 mobile carrier said it will launch a wide range of VR games for head-mounted displays connected to its 5G network in partnership with other developers.

The company said it will establish VR game experience zones in 50 stores this month and increase the number to 90 nationwide by the end of this year.

"We will expand the cloud-based gaming service, which can take full advantage of 5G, and commercialize the services by the year-end based on customer feedback," Kim Jun-hyung, 5G service group vice president at LG Uplus, told reporters.

Cloud gaming promises to make it easier for consumers to play online games via real-time streaming from data centers, sidestepping the need to buy expensive PCs or download games.

Global tech players, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, have been looking to deliver games via the cloud to gain an early lead in the burgeoning market.

Since the commercial rollout of 5G in April, local telecom operators have been focusing on developing mobile gaming and immersive content, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, to provide differentiated services for premium users.

The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow from $234 million in 2018 to $2.5 billion by 2023, according to market researcher IHS Markit.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Company Buy Lead 5G April 2018 Apple Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with rotating camera

13 seconds ago

Arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviews

4 minutes ago

China expected to invest over 150 bln USD in 5G ne ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs2.30 against dollar in interbank

20 minutes ago

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 10 in New York next ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.