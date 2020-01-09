UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG's Mobile, Automotive Businesses To Make Turnaround In 2021: CEO

Daniyal Sohail 24 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:19 PM

LG's mobile, automotive businesses to make turnaround in 2021: CEO

LG Electronics Inc.'s mobile and automotive businesses are expected to make a turnaround next year, the company's CEO said

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc.'s mobile and automotive businesses are expected to make a turnaround next year, the company's CEO said.

Brian Kwon, who took office as LG Electronics' CEO in late November, said the two struggling businesses that have been failing to make profits for years will be able to shift to the black next year.

"I have said in the past that our mobile communications business can make a turnaround in 2021, and that goal hasn't changed," Kwon said during a press conference at Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Also, based on our sales and costs, our vehicle components solutions unit can make a turnaround in 2021 and I will make it do so." Earlier, LG announced fourth-quarter earnings guidance that was far below industry estimates.

The South Korean tech firm expected 98.6 billion won (US$85 million) in operating income in the October-December period, much less than the median forecast of 254.8 billion won in a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.

Kwon, however, said LG's fourth-quarter earnings did not indicate the company has a big problem.

"Most manufacturing companies have a similar earnings pattern," he said. "You have holidays and the year-end shopping season in the fourth quarter, during which companies make lots of sales with discounted prices but make less operating profit. Plus, companies set allowances for various risks."

Related Topics

Business Mobile Holidays Company Vehicle Las Vegas North Korea November 2020 Industry Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

10 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

4 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

4 minutes ago

Seven killed, fifteen wounded in accident in Naush ..

4 minutes ago

10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is w ..

17 minutes ago

"TECNO’s Best Selling Smart Phones in 2019"

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.