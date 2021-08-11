UrduPoint.com

Life Opens Up With Galaxy Z Flip 3

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

The favorite part of a cell-phone user about the Flip 3 is how compact, thin and light weight this is phone is

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) Z Flip 3 has many features but one of the best features how pocket friendly it is. One can just flip it in his/her pocket and that’s simple.

The favorite part of a cell-phone user about the Flip 3 is how compact, thin and light weight this is phone is. Its cover screen display provides you all the updates you want. You can easily read messages and notifications apparently from the cover screen and you don’t need to open it.

With Dual Preview, One can use both the cover screen and the main screen for many different task!

The voice quality is also amazing.

It mesmerizes you as you hear anything from this amazing device.

As you press power key double it activates quick shot which means you just need to swipe to switch between modes.

Z Flip also has Flex mode that keeps apps optimized for usage on the dual screen without needing to hold the phone. The Z Flip 3 also has a Smooth AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

And comes in 4 colours that are stylish and elegant

