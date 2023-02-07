Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading selling smartphone brand introduces yet another series of light weight laptop i.e. X2 InBook series starting from Rs. 135,999

Lahore (Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading selling smartphone brand introduces yet another series of light weight laptop i.e. X2 InBook series starting from Rs. 135,999. Weighing only 1.28 kgs, the two variants Inbook X2 i5 and Inbook X2 i7 along with Infinix ZERO book carries a full metal body finished to perfection. Available on the outlets nationwide, Infinix X2 Inbook series is easy to carry around and also available in most on-trend color options including grey, blue and silver.

Infinix INBOOK X2 series weighs only 1.28 kg, which makes it one of the lightest and sleek laptops available in the market. It is yet easy to carry around due to its light weight & portable size, and the full metal finish also serves as a style statement. In terms of display, Infinix INBOOK X2 series offer a 14-inch full HD display with 100% RGB and 300 nits of brightness which ensure that users get an immersive viewing experience altogether. Infinix INBOOK X2 series has two variants operating onto most powerful processors i.e. INBOOK X2 with Intel Core i5 and InBook X2 with Intel Core i7 whereas Infinix ZERO Book is available with Intel Core i7 processor.

And for users who need a long-lasting battery, Infinix X2 InBook houses a 50 Wh battery that will last for an entire day with a single charge only. Likewise, ultra-fast 45W type-C charger powers up the system up to 60 per cent in one hour which serves as a hassle-free charging solution. Operating on Windows 11, INBOOK X2 i5 is available at Rs 135,999 and INBOOK X2 i7 at Rs 169,999 only.

On the other hand, Infinix ZERO Book comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and 400 nits of brightness output giving a larger than life viewership altogether. Priced at Rs 220,999 and equipped with a 100W fast charger, Infinix ZERO Book charges in no time to keep the users on the go!

Both the Infinix ZERO Book and Infinix X2 InBook series is now available across outlets nationwide at Rs 135,999.