UrduPoint.com

Light And Premium; Infinix X2 InBook Series Now Available Across Pakistan!

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading selling smartphone brand introduces yet another series of light weight laptop i.e. X2 InBook series starting from Rs. 135,999

Lahore (Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading selling smartphone brand introduces yet another series of light weight laptop i.e. X2 InBook series starting from Rs. 135,999. Weighing only 1.28 kgs, the two variants Inbook X2 i5 and Inbook X2 i7 along with Infinix ZERO book carries a full metal body finished to perfection. Available on the outlets nationwide, Infinix X2 Inbook series is easy to carry around and also available in most on-trend color options including grey, blue and silver.

Infinix INBOOK X2 series weighs only 1.28 kg, which makes it one of the lightest and sleek laptops available in the market. It is yet easy to carry around due to its light weight & portable size, and the full metal finish also serves as a style statement. In terms of display, Infinix INBOOK X2 series offer a 14-inch full HD display with 100% RGB and 300 nits of brightness which ensure that users get an immersive viewing experience altogether. Infinix INBOOK X2 series has two variants operating onto most powerful processors i.e. INBOOK X2 with Intel Core i5 and InBook X2 with Intel Core i7 whereas Infinix ZERO Book is available with Intel Core i7 processor.

And for users who need a long-lasting battery, Infinix X2 InBook houses a 50 Wh battery that will last for an entire day with a single charge only. Likewise, ultra-fast 45W type-C charger powers up the system up to 60 per cent in one hour which serves as a hassle-free charging solution. Operating on Windows 11, INBOOK X2 i5 is available at Rs 135,999 and INBOOK X2 i7 at Rs 169,999 only.

On the other hand, Infinix ZERO Book comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and 400 nits of brightness output giving a larger than life viewership altogether. Priced at Rs 220,999 and equipped with a 100W fast charger, Infinix ZERO Book charges in no time to keep the users on the go!

Both the Infinix ZERO Book and Infinix X2 InBook series is now available across outlets nationwide at Rs 135,999.

Related Topics

Kyrgystani Som Silver Market National University From Weight

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

4 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.