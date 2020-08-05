Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Available at an Exciting New Price of PKR 39,999

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:28 PM
OPPO is here with yet another special offer for its consumers. The Lightning-Fast – Endless Fun OPPO F15 is now available at an amazing price of PKR 39,999, which was previously available at PKR 44,999
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) OPPO is here with yet another special offer for its consumers. The Lightning-Fast – Endless Fun OPPO F15 is now available at an amazing price of PKR 39,999, which was previously available at PKR 44,999.
The OPPO F15 exhibits excellent ergonomics so that the user can carry the smartphone with style. The lightning-fast processor of the OPPO F15 enables the user to perform tasks at a much faster pace. It features a 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Macro Quad Camera enabling users to play their perspective. With two hours of talk time in a five-minute charge or 50% in 30 minutes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and a 4000mAh3 big battery allows longer usage.
Along with amazing features and stylish designs, OPPO stays committed to its user with exciting offers.
The OPPO F15 is a complete package available at a new price now, which can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.
Specifications OPPO Reno3
Appearance Weight: Approx. 172g
Height: 160.2mm
Width: 73.3mm
Thickness: 7.9mm
Screen
Size: 16.2cm (6.4'')
Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen
Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels at 408 ppi
Colors: 16 million colors
Screen Ratio: 90.7%
Color Lightning Black and Unicorn White
Camera
Rear Sensor: 48MP & 8MP & 2MP & 2MP
Front Sensor: 16MP
Battery 4025mAh
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Core Hardware
RAM: 8GB
ROM:128GB
OS ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9