Livestock Department Registers 65, 698 Animals Under PITB Developed PAITS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS), a national repository of livestock, has successfully registered 65,698 animals and 7,158 premises for the Livestock & Dairy Development Department

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS), a national repository of livestock, has successfully registered 65,698 animals and 7,158 premises for the Livestock & Dairy Development Department. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.

PAITS is developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the Government of Pakistan. It is currently being piloted simultaneously in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The system is benefitting the stakeholders in a number of areas including the registration, health and traceability of each animal individually and the herd through the lifecycle.

“PAITS is successfully assisting multiple stakeholders in Livestock Identification, Traceability, and their Health Monitoring with the underlying objective to boost exports,” Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf commented during the meeting.

He further said, “PAITS is a comprehensive and a reliable repository of livestock operational across Pakistan. The system is successfully maintaining and updating authentic data regarding the registration, identification, records, monitoring and tractability of animals throughout their life cycle. For this purpose, it is integrated with a Web Portal and a Mobile App that are further enhanced with numerous features to benefit the stakeholders.”

PAITS is efficiently facilitating the stakeholders in the a number of areas including Availability of Updated Livestock Information, Identification of Better Yielding Breeds, and Animal Health. Furthermore, PAITS is also benefitting the department in making timely decisions regarding Animal Exports & Imports, Animal Theft Prevention and Epidemic Prevention.

