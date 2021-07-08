UrduPoint.com
Living Up To Its Commitment For The Greater Good – OPPO Donates Health Supplies To General Hospital In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:09 PM

Living Up to Its Commitment for the Greater Good – OPPO Donates Health Supplies to General Hospital in Lahore

OPPO donates thousands of medical supplies and hundreds of OPPO Band Styles to the General hospital in recognition and appreciation of the health workers’ continuous efforts during the ongoing pandemic

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021) OPPO donates thousands of medical supplies and hundreds of OPPO Band Styles to the General hospital in recognition and appreciation of the health workers’ continuous efforts during the ongoing pandemic.


OPPO is an idealist who dreams of a better world for all and with this belief, the company continues to contribute in society for the greater good. The CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long shared a few words at the donation ceremony; “OPPO believes in technology for mankind and kindness for the world – and we hope that through this initiative we can overcome this difficult time together.”
The Head of Department for the General hospital Lahore, Prof Anwar Chudhary added “We at General hospital are incredibly thankful to OPPO for their generous donation and for recognizing all the hard work our Doctors have put in to save countless lives.

” He also praised the doctors for showing great strength and bravery during this period of difficulty and uncertainty.


All care kits were distributed to the doctors by OPPO personnel. Meanwhile extra measures were taken and COVID SOPs were strictly followed to ensure the safety of everyone present. OPPO has always gone above and beyond to do what is right.

Just last year, the company donated PKR6.2 Million to the Prime Minister’s COVID relief fund. Putting humanity first for the greater good is the backbone of OPPO’s business and so it will always be the grounding principle of their future strategy.

