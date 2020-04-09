UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Effects The Price Of New Infinix S5 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

As the Pakistani Rupee has depreciated significantly against the US Dollar, the leading online-driven smartphone brand of the country, Infinix, has just announced the new prices of its latest premium outing, the Infinix S5 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) As the Pakistani Rupee has depreciated significantly against the US Dollar, the leading online-driven smartphone brand of the country, Infinix, has just announced the new prices of its latest premium outing, the Infinix S5 Pro. The two variants of the Infinix S5 Pro 40MP pop-up selfie camera smartphone would now be priced at PKR 23,499 for (4GB/64GB) and PKR 27,999 for (6GB/128GB).

Packed with the latest features and powerful camera, the Infinix S5 Pro has set a new standard for photography enthusiasts soon after its release. Boasting a 40MP pop-up selfie camera and 48MP triple rear camera, the futuristic smartphone also offers 4,000mAh large battery & two ram variants 6GB and 4GB, respectively. The S5 Pro has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen and three most attractive color options Forest Green, Sea Blue, and Violet.

Talking about the price hike in the device, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu said, “As we aim to deliver value to our customers with all our productions continually, it becomes necessary to take the required steps to optimize our cost structures and make our operations more efficient. It is our first priority to offer our consumers the best products, with the newest specifications, at an honest and user-friendly price. We have always kept our customer’s satisfaction at the core of all our operations, and will continue to do so.”
The Infinix S5 Pro remains one of the most budget-friendly phones in the market, offering a pop-up selfie camera and much more. With its luxurious design and body, high-end features, and Infinix’s product durability, it is an attractive new addition to Infinix’s smartphone family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Price Pakistani Rupee Market Family All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bangladesh Registers 112 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Former VP Biden Leads Trump By 4 Points, Voters Un ..

3 minutes ago

Sanitizing walk-through gate installed at vegetabl ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Motorway Police official's ..

3 minutes ago

Not All Hotels in China's Guangzhou Allow Foreigne ..

3 minutes ago

Kapil Dev rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of Pak-In ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.