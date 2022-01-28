Lockheed Martin Demonstrates AEGIS Radar, Software Integration for Japan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Lockheed Martin has carried out a successful demonstration of its new radar and software integration program for the AEGIS missile defense system designed for use by Japan's Self Defense Forces, the company said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the integration of the AN/SPY-7(v)1 radar into the Aegis Weapon System for Japan, executing the processing required to detect, track and discriminate ballistic missile threats, and successfully guide interceptors to those threats," the release said on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the integration of the AN/SPY-7(v)1 radar into the Aegis Weapon System, executing the processing required to detect, track and discriminate ballistic missile threats, and successfully guiding interceptors to those threats, the release said.

"The SPY-7 radar brings superior capability to sea or land-based platforms, utilizing proven production technology scaled from the Long Range Discrimination Radar, which recently achieved initial fielding in Clear, Alaska" Lockheed Martin Naval Combat and Missile Defense Systems Vice President Joe Depietro said in the release.

The company described the successful demonstration of the complete ballistic missile defense fire control loop as a critical milestone in the development of the SPY-7 equipped Aegis Combat System. The demonstration was witnessed by both the US Missile Defense Agency and the US Navy Aegis Technical Representative, the release said.