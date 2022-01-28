UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Demonstrates AEGIS Radar, Software Integration For Japan - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published January 28, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Lockheed Martin Demonstrates AEGIS Radar, Software Integration for Japan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Lockheed Martin has carried out a successful demonstration of its new radar and software integration program for the AEGIS missile defense system designed for use by Japan's Self Defense Forces, the company said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the integration of the AN/SPY-7(v)1 radar into the Aegis Weapon System for Japan, executing the processing required to detect, track and discriminate ballistic missile threats, and successfully guide interceptors to those threats," the release said on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the integration of the AN/SPY-7(v)1 radar into the Aegis Weapon System, executing the processing required to detect, track and discriminate ballistic missile threats, and successfully guiding interceptors to those threats, the release said.

"The SPY-7 radar brings superior capability to sea or land-based platforms, utilizing proven production technology scaled from the Long Range Discrimination Radar, which recently achieved initial fielding in Clear, Alaska" Lockheed Martin Naval Combat and Missile Defense Systems Vice President Joe Depietro said in the release.

The company described the successful demonstration of the complete ballistic missile defense fire control loop as a critical milestone in the development of the SPY-7 equipped Aegis Combat System. The demonstration was witnessed by both the US Missile Defense Agency and the US Navy Aegis Technical Representative, the release said.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Company Guide Superior Japan From Weapon

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

4 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

4 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

4 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>