Lockheed Martin Faces $400Mln Penalty On Continuing F-35 Jet Software Problems - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The US Defense Department is going to withhold $400 million in payments to Lockheed Martin until it fixes software problems on 52 of the fifth generation combat aircraft costing a combined $4 billion, Bloomberg news reported.

The Defense Department will withhold 10% of the total cost of the 52 aircraft until Lockheed Martin can demonstrate that the problem-plagued software finally works reliably, the report said on Monday.

The F-35 jets require the delay-plagued software upgrade to function reliably when it is integrated with new cockpit hardware in order to carry a new generation of more accurate weapons and other data programs, the report said.

The TR-3 upgrade is supposed to boost computer processing power for the F-35 pilots by 3,700% and computer memory by 2,000% and Lockheed Martin is under contract to deliver nine aircraft per month with the upgraded software and capabilities, the report said.

The original contract for the software was signed in 2018 for $712 million, but now the cost of the upgrades has almost doubled, the report added.

Lockheed Martin is committed to deliver 143 F-35s by December 31. By July 14, the Defense Department said only 62 of the planes had been delivered, according to the report.

