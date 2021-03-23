UrduPoint.com
Lockheed Martin Forms Partnership To Develop Satellite-Based 5G Telecom Network

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Omnispace, a company developing 5G links between satellites and mobile phones, joined Lockheed Martin to develop plans for a global telecom network, Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday.

"The proposed global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) would offer commercial, enterprise and government devices ubiquitous communications worldwide," Lockheed Martin said in a press release..

Seamless, global 5G connectivity promises a wide range civil and commercial applications, plus the ability to support defense, government and military use, the release said.

Omnispace said in February it had raised an additional $60 million - nearly doubling its available capital -  to develop a network in which mobile phones and other devices would seamlessly switch from terrestrial networks to 5G satellites in regions with spotty coverage.

