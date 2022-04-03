Lockheed Martin Wins $3.2Bln US Army Radar Systems Production Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $3.2 billion contract to make AN/TPQ-53 radar systems for unidentified US allies, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin (of) Liverpool, New York was awarded a $3,268,232,049 firm-fixed-price contract for full-rate production of AN/TPQ-53 radar systems and associated spare parts and services, and deployment to various Foreign Military Sales countries," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract is projected to take five years with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2027, the release said.

The solid-state phased array AN/TPQ-53 radar system, or, Q-53, detects, classifies, tracks and determines the location of enemy indirect fire in either 360 or 90 degree modes, Lockheed Martin said.

The Q-53 is replacing the aging AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-37 medium-range radars in the US Army's inventory, it added.