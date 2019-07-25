UrduPoint.com
Lockheed Martin Wins $600Mln Subcontract To Make Radars For US Navy Surveillance Aircraft

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Lockheed Martin Wins $600Mln Subcontract to Make Radars for US Navy Surveillance Aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Northrop Grumman has awarded a $600 million multi-year subcontract to manufacture 24 additional APY-9 radar units for the Navy's E2-D Hawkeye advanced surveillance aircraft, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"The APY-9 radar program is nearing completion of a current five-year production contract in 2020, and this new award calls for another five years of production - with deliveries spanning from 2021 to 2025," the release said. "The latest radar order will include Lockheed Martin's new Advanced Radar Processor."

The APY-9 radar is an Ultra High Frequency surveillance system that provides both mechanical and electronic scanning capabilities designed to "see" smaller targets - and more of them - at a greater range, particularly in coastal regions and over land, the release explained.

The radar is an integral part of the Advanced Hawkeye program for the United States Navy's Surveillance and Theatre Air and Missile Defense missions, according to Lockheed Martin.

Northrop Grumman, the lead contractor for the Navy's E-2D program, describes the aircraft as the "digital quarterback" that will be especially used for management of theater air and missile defenses.

