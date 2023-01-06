Lockheed Martin Wins Contract Extension on Providing Radar Parts to Spain - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Lockheed Martin won a more than $82 million US Navy modification contract to provide more F-110 radar components to Spain, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems (of) Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded an $82,778,365 ...

contract for Spain F-110 radar component production and ship integration and test," the release stated on Thursday.

The contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Spain and more than half the work on it will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (59%) with another 14% in Ferrol, Spain, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract is planned to take just under seven years and is expected to be completed by December 2029, the Defense Department said.