Lockheed Martin Wins PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won more than $77 million for PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 as part of foreign military sales to twelve countries, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation, Missiles and Fire Control [in] Dallas, Texas was awarded a $77,064,274...

contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target [PATRIOT], Advanced Capability-3," the release said on Thursday.

The contract includes Bahrain, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates, the release said.

Work on the orders will be performed in Dallas in the US state of Texas with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2023, the release stated.