UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Contract - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:18 PM

Lockheed Martin Wins PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Contract - Pentagon

Lockheed Martin has won more than $77 million for PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 as part of foreign military sales to twelve countries, the Defense Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won more than $77 million for PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 as part of foreign military sales to twelve countries, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation, Missiles and Fire Control [in] Dallas, Texas was awarded a $77,064,274...

contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target [PATRIOT], Advanced Capability-3," the release said on Thursday.

The contract includes Bahrain, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates, the release said.

Work on the orders will be performed in Dallas in the US state of Texas with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2023, the release stated.

Related Topics

Fire Kuwait Qatar Germany Dallas Bahrain Poland Japan South Korea Romania Saudi Arabia Sweden United Arab Emirates Netherlands January Million

Recent Stories

MoST to present $30 billion export plan before PM: ..

56 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in occup ..

56 minutes ago

4 including 3 brothers die in road mishap at Gujar ..

56 minutes ago

Had US accepted Pakistan plea it would not have f ..

56 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

56 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Avoid ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.