UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London May Allow Huawei To Work On UK's 5G Network Despite US Pressure - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:21 AM

London May Allow Huawei to Work on UK's 5G Network Despite US Pressure - Reports

China's Huawei tech firm may be allowed to participate in the United Kingdom's 5G network, despite US warnings, due to market conditions, a source from the prime minister's office told The Guardian newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) China's Huawei tech firm may be allowed to participate in the United Kingdom's 5G network, despite US warnings, due to market conditions, a source from the prime minister's office told The Guardian newspaper.

Last week, a special US delegation presented to the UK government evidence of the risk involved in using Huawei technology. However, excluding the Chinese company may not be an option due to a lack of alternatives, according to the newspaper's Downing Street source.

"The market conditions are not the same in the US and UK .

.. You could call it a market failure, but we are where we are," the source said, adding that work on the matter is ongoing and will be presented before parliament once completed.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Huawei's equipment when adopting 5G network technology. Some countries, however, remain unpersuaded, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, which are still debating the issue.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Technology China Parliament France Company Germany Same United Kingdom 5G May 2019 Huawei Market From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.