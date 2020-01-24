China's Huawei tech firm may be allowed to participate in the United Kingdom's 5G network, despite US warnings, due to market conditions, a source from the prime minister's office told The Guardian newspaper

Last week, a special US delegation presented to the UK government evidence of the risk involved in using Huawei technology. However, excluding the Chinese company may not be an option due to a lack of alternatives, according to the newspaper's Downing Street source.

"The market conditions are not the same in the US and UK .

.. You could call it a market failure, but we are where we are," the source said, adding that work on the matter is ongoing and will be presented before parliament once completed.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Huawei's equipment when adopting 5G network technology. Some countries, however, remain unpersuaded, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, which are still debating the issue.