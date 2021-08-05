UrduPoint.com

Looking To Upgrade Your Device On A Budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 Series Is Your Answer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) Smartphone usage has become much prevalent in the last few years. With ever-changing technologies, the younger generation tends to keep their eye out for new upgraded devices. The famed smartphone brand, TECNO, has been releasing remarkable phones at a very reasonable price. The brand’s Spark 7 series that includes two phones; Spark 7 and Spark 7 Pro, appears to be the solution for youth’s increasing demands for best features at a budget-friendly price.
Spark is TECNO’s most selling smartphone series bringing flagship features at a mid-range price segment. The Spark 7 Pro, also known as the “Gaming King” comes with amazing features catering to youth needs, especially young gamers. The phone is equipped with the powerful MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor paired with an incredible 5000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for gaming all day long. Along with this, the phone comes with a 48MP triple camera system that takes clear pictures and stable videos for making unforgettable memories.


Due to these amazing features, Spark 7 Pro was an instant hit in Pakistan, selling over 5000 devices in just one hour of its launch. On the other hand, Spark 7 phone comes with a 16MP AI dual-camera system and a clear selfie camera of 8MP, so your photos will always come out great. The phone supports an amazing MediaTek G70 processor along with a massive 6000mAh battery. The 4+64GB storage capacity allows you to store numerous pictures and apps without any worries.
With such outstanding features, there is no doubt that the Spark 7 series phones are an incredible choice to upgrade your smartphone without going off-budget. The Spark 7 Pro is available in the retail market for only PKR 22,199 whereas, Spark 7 can be purchased for only PKR 19,199. The phones are available for sale in both online and offline markets.

So, what are you waiting for? Go get your latest Spark device asap and become a part of the ever-growing TECNO family.

