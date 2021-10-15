Loss of Orientation of ISS Did Not Jeopardize Crew Safety - Roscosmos

The fact that the International Space Station (ISS) temporarily lost its orientation in space on Friday did not threaten the safety of the crew or the station itself, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The fact that the International Space Station (ISS) temporarily lost its orientation in space on Friday did not threaten the safety of the crew or the station itself, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said.

"The orientation of the station was promptly restored thanks to the actions of the personnel of the ISS Russian Segment Main Operational Control Group. Nothing threatens the station and the crew," the space corporation said.