UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Losses From Activities Of Hacker Group Silence Up 5-Fold Since 2018 - Cybersecurity Firm

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Losses From Activities of Hacker Group Silence Up 5-Fold Since 2018 - Cybersecurity Firm

Cumulative losses from activities of hacker group Silence increased fivefold over the past year, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm Group-IB said in a report seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Cumulative losses from activities of hacker group Silence increased fivefold over the past year, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm Group-IB said in a report seen by Sputnik.

"Group-IB experts discovered that Silence have significantly expanded their geography and increased the frequency of their attacks. Additionally, the total confirmed amount of funds stolen by Silence has increased fivefold since the publication of Group-IB's original report [first published in September of 2018], and is now estimated at USD 4.

2 million," the report says.

Group-IB first reported on Silence's activities in 2016. The group targets banks through emails with malware, focusing on Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Ukraine. Banks in Central and Western Europe, in Africa and Asia also received phishing emails from the group.

Russian financial institutions were targeted by nearly 700 cyberattacks throughout 2018 and as a result lost at least 58.4 million rubles ($917,000) in attacks by the Cobalt and Silence groups alone, Russia's central bank said in July.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia Europe Bank Cobalt Azerbaijan Belarus Poland Kazakhstan United States Dollars July September 2016 2018 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

FBISE Federal announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate ..

26 seconds ago

Sharia solution to Corruption: A significant major ..

13 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on US losses 21 August 20 ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesia's Protests Against Racism Escalate Sprea ..

10 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

24 minutes ago

Depriving the sovereignty of Kashmir will have far ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.