Losses From Activities of Hacker Group Silence Up 5-Fold Since 2018 - Cybersecurity Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Cumulative losses from activities of hacker group Silence increased fivefold over the past year, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm Group-IB said in a report seen by Sputnik.

"Group-IB experts discovered that Silence have significantly expanded their geography and increased the frequency of their attacks. Additionally, the total confirmed amount of funds stolen by Silence has increased fivefold since the publication of Group-IB's original report [first published in September of 2018], and is now estimated at USD 4.

2 million," the report says.

Group-IB first reported on Silence's activities in 2016. The group targets banks through emails with malware, focusing on Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Ukraine. Banks in Central and Western Europe, in Africa and Asia also received phishing emails from the group.

Russian financial institutions were targeted by nearly 700 cyberattacks throughout 2018 and as a result lost at least 58.4 million rubles ($917,000) in attacks by the Cobalt and Silence groups alone, Russia's central bank said in July.