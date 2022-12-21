LPR Head Asks Putin to Send Specialists to Establish Communications, Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The head of the Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to send specialists to establish communications and the internet in the region.

On Tuesday, Putin held a separate meeting with Pasechnik to discuss the current situation in the region.

"We don't have time because we have very few specialists (to establish) mobile communications, the internet, and so on. We just don't have time to install these towers. we just don't have enough hands," Pasechnik told Putin.

He added that the specialists will be settled in safe areas.

In turn, Putin said that the situation in the LPR remained very difficult, and the key issue is ensuring the safety of the people living there.

On September 30, Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the integration of these territories into Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.