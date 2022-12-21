UrduPoint.com

LPR Head Asks Putin To Send Specialists To Establish Communications, Internet

Daniyal Sohail Published December 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

LPR Head Asks Putin to Send Specialists to Establish Communications, Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The head of the Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to send specialists to establish communications and the internet in the region.

On Tuesday, Putin held a separate meeting with Pasechnik to discuss the current situation in the region.

"We don't have time because we have very few specialists (to establish) mobile communications, the internet, and so on. We just don't have time to install these towers. we just don't have enough hands," Pasechnik told Putin.

He added that the specialists will be settled in safe areas.

In turn, Putin said that the situation in the LPR remained very difficult, and the key issue is ensuring the safety of the people living there.

On September 30, Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the integration of these territories into Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk September

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

30 minutes ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

30 minutes ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

30 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

30 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.