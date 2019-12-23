UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LTE Download Speed In S. Korea Up 5.2 Pct In 2019: Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:51 AM

LTE download speed in S. Korea up 5.2 pct in 2019: ministry

The average download speed via 4G LTE networks in South Korea got faster this year, the country's ICT ministry said Monday, with SK Telecom Co. offering the fastest data transmission speed

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):The average download speed via 4G LTE networks in South Korea got faster this year, the country's ICT ministry said Monday, with SK Telecom Co. offering the fastest data transmission speed.

The average 4G LTE download speed in South Korea reached 158.53 megabits per second (Mbps) in 2019, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT's telecommunication service report. The average LTE upload speed, however, was 42.85 Mbps, down 2.5 percent from a year ago.

SK Telecom, the country's largest mobile carrier, offered the fastest data transmission speed in LTE with a download speed of 211.

37 Mbps and an upload speed of 52.99 Mbps.

The company was followed by No. 2 player KT Corp. with a download speed of 153.59 Mbps and an upload speed of 34.28 Mbps, and No. 3 LG Uplus Corp. with a download speed of 110.62 Mbps and an upload speed of 41.21 Mbps.

The average LTE download speed in major cities was 183.58 Mbps, while that in rural areas was 128.52 Mbps.

The average download speed of commercial Wi-Fi was 333.51 Mbps, up 8.37 percent from last year's 305.88 Mbps. The average download speed of public Wi-Fi was 394.76 Mbps, an 11.5 percent increase from last year's 354.07 Mbps, according to the data.

Related Topics

Mobile Company South Korea 4G 2019 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

8 minutes ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

25 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

25 minutes ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss enhancing cooperation

25 minutes ago

Researchers reveal factor of subtropical plant pho ..

25 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up on US rallies

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.