Lukashenko Points To Foreign Attempts To Shut Down Internet In Belarus

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lukashenko Points to Foreign Attempts to Shut Down Internet in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that the Internet was shut down from abroad, stressing this was not an initiative of the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that the internet was shut down from abroad, stressing this was not an initiative of the government.

The Belarusian capital of Minsk started experiencing Internet disruptions on Sunday, the day of the presidential election. As of Monday, websites of governmental agencies and state-run media outlets are operating normally, but there are still some problems with access to popular messengers.

"Some people are itching, they keep calling for taking to the streets. They even shut the Internet down from abroad, to make our people displeased. Our experts are now making effort to establish where the blocking attempts come from. So, if the Internet operates badly, this is not our initiative, it is coming from abroad," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader also pointed to "hybrid" attacks on Belarus, pledging that the country would "withstand."

More Stories From Technology

