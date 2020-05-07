Lunar Resources Could Be Used for Interplanetary Spacecraft Launches

The Moon's resources could be used for interplanetary launches, however, the transfer of these resources to Earth is unlikely to be cost-effective, Igor Lisov, a columnist with Russia's space industry magazine, Novosti Kosmonavtiki (Cosmonautics News), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Moon's resources could be used for interplanetary launches, however, the transfer of these resources to Earth is unlikely to be cost-effective, Igor Lisov, a columnist with Russia's space industry magazine, Novosti Kosmonavtiki (Cosmonautics News), told Sputnik.

Media have reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump's administration was preparing a new international treaty regarding lunar mining that will involve Canada, Japan, European countries and the United Arab Emirates. Russia has not been mentioned among the possible participants of the agreement.

According to Lisov, there are two options to conduct mining operations on the Moon.

"The first is to use lunar resources in order to return from the Moon to Earth. It can be done by reducing the weight of the lander and trying to get fuel on the spot by melting moon ice and decomposing it into oxygen and hydrogen. This is a logical scheme. The second one prescribes a serious exploration of the Moon, including the construction of a large mining and manufacturing industry, so that it could be possible to fly from the Moon to other planets of the solar system. Launches from the Moon are much cheaper than from Earth," the expert said.

At the same time, the expert believes that it is not expedient to transfer lunar resources to Earth from an economic point of view.

CHINA TODAY'S LEADER IN LUNAR EXPLORATION

According to Lisov, it is currently too early to talk about a full-scale lunar exploration race, but China is currently the leader among states planning some projects in this area, followed by Russia and the United States.

"Today, China is certainly the leader. There are no doubts here. Two lunar rovers over the past three years and the first landing on the far side of the Moon are serious achievements," the expert said.

Lisov continued by referring to the US' manned program to explore the Moon, expressing reservations about it.

"The set deadlines in 2024 do not inspire confidence. In my opinion, by this time it is impossible to land a person on the Moon with at least any reasonable probability of returning them back," he stressed.

Washington previously announced the resumption of the Artemis program to return US astronauts to the Moon and lay the ground for the United States to be the first nation to carry out a manned mission to Mars. As part of the lunar program, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is considering constructing an orbiting outpost, called the Lunar Gateway, from which spacecraft can shuttle to and from the Moon's surface.

The launch of the first Russian spacecraft to the Moon after a 45-year hiatus is planned for 2021.