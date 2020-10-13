Macao to host forum on science, technology, innovation

Macao will host a new science and technology conference within the framework of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Nov. 9-11, the special administrative region's Government Information Bureau said on Tuesday

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Macao will host a new science and technology conference within the framework of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Nov. 9-11, the special administrative region's Government Information Bureau said on Tuesday.

The bureau said the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum (ISTIF) is co-organized by the BFA and the Macao SAR government with a theme of Innovation Empowers Sustainable Development.

The first edition of ISTIF will focus on impetus for innovation, innovation and everyday life, and cooperation on innovation, aiming to promote linkage of technological achievements with economic production and use in daily life.

During the three-day event, a total of 12 sub-forum sessions will attract about 800 guests and experts to share their insights on science, technology and innovation. Representatives from the Chinese government as well as experts and entrepreneurs will also take part in the forum in Macao.

International bodies taking part in the event include the World Intellectual Property Organization and the International Telecommunication Union, the bureau added.