UrduPoint.com

Macron Congratulates Teams Involved In Launch Of James Webb Telescope

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Macron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated everyone involved with the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, especially the French and European teams.

On Saturday, an Ariane 5 rocket carrying the cutting edge James Webb telescope took off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. US President Joe Biden has already congratulated everyone who has worked on the James Webb Space Telescope with its successful launch. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has also offered its congratulations following the launch.

"To look far, so far that we could travel in time. It is possible today. December 25, 2021, will forever remain in the history of space exploration. Bravo to the teams, especially our French and European teams. What pride! 'Go Webb!'" Macron tweeted.

The largest and most powerful space telescope ever launched, Webb will replace the famous Hubble telescope. It will take Webb about one month to reach L2 and it is expected to start taking images of the universe in about six months.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou December From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

22 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.