Macron Notes Need to Think About Russian-French Space, Cybersphere Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stated the need to jointly with Russia consider a strategy for space and the cybersphere

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stated the need to jointly with Russia consider a strategy for space and the cybersphere.

"We must think jointly about our space strategy. We have managed to do this in our history, and on the issue of space, as far as I know, our main allies are not Americans. We must think together about the cyberstrategy," Macron said, speaking to French ambassadors.