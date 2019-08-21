Mail.ru Group Discussing Possibility of Pre-Installing Its Software on Huawei Devices

Russian IT giant Mail.ru Group told Sputnik on Wednesday that is was discussing the possible pre-installation of its software on devices developed by China's Huawei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian IT giant Mail.ru Group told Sputnik on Wednesday that is was discussing the possible pre-installation of its software on devices developed by China's Huawei.

"Yes, we are confirming the talks. We are interested in using our products by the biggest possible number of platforms, including Huawei. Mail.ru Group is ready for any mutually beneficial cooperation," the company's press service said.

Further details of the negotiations are unknown.

Huawei has been facing enormous pressure after US President Donald Trump decided to add the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to the Entity List of the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security.

US companies are prohibited from conducting business with firms included on the Entity List. The US sanctions could force Huawei to forfeit the use of Google's Android system in its future smartphones.

Amid the US pressure, Huawei revealed the Harmony OS mobile operating system, developed in-house as a possible replacement for Android. The company is also holding talks with a number of foreign companies and organizations, including Russia's Yandex and Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, to replace the US-produced software.