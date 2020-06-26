Major US Telecom Provider Joins Ad Boycott Against Facebook Over Hateful Content

US telecommunications company Verizon has joined advertisers' boycott against Facebook and will not buy ads from the social network giant until it changes its regulation policies against hateful content, Verizon chief media officer John Nitti said

Last week, a group of civil rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Color of Change, launched Stop Hate for Profit campaign to convince companies to pull their ads from Facebook and Instagram in July. The campaigners accuse Facebook of deliberately refraining from combating hateful content on its platform.

A Verizon ad was spotted on Facebook near a video from conspiracy group QAnon containing antisemitic messaging.

"We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we've done with YouTube and other partners," Nitti said in a statement quoted by CNBC tv channel.

Several well-known brands, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry, North Face and Eddie Bauer outdoor recreation product manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the company has met with to a group of major advertisers reiterating its commitment to the principle of neutrality regarding content moderation, according to the Wall Street Journal.