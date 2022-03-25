Making a Gorgeous Impact –vivoReceived Outpouring of Love for the V23 Series

Color Changing GlassDesign, Remarkable Camera &Aesthetics, V23 Series is winning the hearts of People in Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022) vivo, the global technology brand, announced today that their V23 Series has been loved by the people in Pakistan. Making history once again by introducing world’s first color changing smartphone and boasting the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie in front camera, vivo launched the V23 5G and V23e in Pakistan early this year.

This innovative global smartphone brand is known for its remarkable design and top-notch technology. From pop-up cameras, night photography to camera stabilization and an ultimate gaming experience, vivo is known for introducing some of the finest technology in Pakistan with their wide range of offerings, beautifully crafted to cater to the demands of the people. Continuing their innovative approach, after two years of cross-industry and cross-discipline research, vivo developed the color-changing surface material for V23 5G.The Color Changing Fluorite AG Designtechnology makes the smartphone change its color when in contact with the sunlight. The Sunshine Gold variant goes from a light ice blue and pink orange finish to a blue-green gradient look.

The users are not just loving the color changing back design. V23 5G offers a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, supported by the ISOCELL 3.0 technology that elevates the performance of the front camera. The camera intelligently senses the environment and automatically adjusts the focal length with the Eye Autofocus algorithm and clicks the subject in real-time even if they are moving. Additionally, it also features an extra 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera that achieves a 120° field of view, ensuring all the pictures come out sharp. On rear, the smartphone boasts a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera with night camera features along with an 8MP Super-Wide-angle camera and 2MP Super Macro Camera. The 3 cameras allow users to get a whole new level of artistic pictures and capture every shot perfectly!

The smartphone is not just popular with consumers, but also with Babar Azam, Pakistan's famous cricketer and the brand ambassador for vivo V23 5G is raving about the smartphone’s unique features.

The vivo V23e boasts a dreamy 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera with Eye Autofocus algorithm and Multi-Style Portrait. With an AI Extreme NightPortrait camera and ultimate stable video shooting experience through Steadiface Selfie Video, the smartphone offers one the best camera technologies out there in the market. On the rear, V23e offers a remarkable tri-camera setup with 64MP Night Camera, 8MP Wide-Angle Cameraand 2MP Macro Camera, making it a perfect combination to shoot and capture every moment despite the lighting and environment. The smartphone is completely overloaded with features and people are going crazy about it. While the camera and design are the most popular characteristics, users also like the longbattery life, Massive storage, and luxurious feel in their hands.

Talking about the huge success and love for the V23 Series Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategyat vivo said, "We are overwhelmed with the massive support and affection that the Pakistani people have shown for our latest V23 Series. The V23 series is yet another milestone in vivo's commitment to provide the finest technology to ourcustomers, with the successful launch of color changing technology and so much more. Pakistanis have actively wanted an all-in-one smartphone with a good camera and attractive design. vivo understands the needs of thecustomers and is constantly striving to provide the greatest technologies while breaking all limits. The vivo V23 series will always be unique, and we will keep bringing worldwide technology to our local audience.”

The V23 Series has become one of the country's most popular product introductions. vivo has appointed Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir for the vivo V23e and Babar Azam for the vivo V23 5G as Brand Ambassadors to promote the smartphone throughout the country. The successful collaboration helped the brand to engage with people and highlight the smartphone's unique features. With its #GorgeousTransformation Campaign, vivo inspired millions of Pakistanis with inspiring transformation stories shared by Pakistan's leading personalities and users.