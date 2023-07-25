Open Menu

Malaysia Becomes World's 60th Country With Starlink Internet - Company

Daniyal Sohail Published July 25, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Malaysia has become the 60th country in the world where Starlink provides high-speed internet connection via its satellites, the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Malaysia has become the 60th country in the world where Starlink provides high-speed internet connection via its satellites, the company said on Tuesday.

"Starlink is now available in Malaysia, marking the 60th country around the world where Starlink can provide high-speed internet connectivity," Starlink tweeted.

On July 20, Malaysian Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Starlink had received a license for providing its services in the country.

Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.

