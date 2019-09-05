MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Malaysia is interested in receiving access to Russian technologies, including those in the space industry, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Malaysia, on its part, could help Russia boost its presence in South East Asia, the prime minister added.

The Russian president, in his turn, said that Malaysia was a priority partner of Russia in Asia.

"We are very happy that relations between our countries are developing in such a positive way," Putin pointed out.

Putin and the prime minister met on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.