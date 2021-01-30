Man Charged With Conspiring to Export US Power Technology to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A Chinese citizen faces Federal charges that he plotted over a three year period to evade US laws and export power amplifier technology to China, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday.

"An indictment was unsealed this week charging Cheng Bo, also known as Joe Cheng, a 45-year-old national of the People's Republic of China, with participating in a criminal conspiracy from 2012-2015 to violate US export laws by shipping US power amplifiers to China," the release said.

Cheng's former employer, Avnet Asia Pte., a Singapore-based company and global distributor of electronic components and software, agreed to pay the US government a financial penalty of $1,508,000 to settle criminal liability for the conduct of its former employees, including Cheng, the Justice Department said.

"As part of a Non-Prosecution Agreement, Avnet Asia admitted responsibility for Cheng's ...conspiracy to ship export-controlled US goods with potential military applications to China and also for the criminal conduct of another former employee who, from 2007-2009, illegally caused US goods to be shipped to China and Iran," the release said.

Also, on Friday, the US Commerce Department said Avnet Asia has agreed to pay an additional $1,721,000 as part of a $3,229,000 administrative penalty to resolve violations of the Export Administration Regulations, the Justice Department added.