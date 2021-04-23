UrduPoint.com
Manned Expeditions To Russia's New Space Station Possible From 2026 - Energia

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021)   The new Russian space station will be able to host space crews starting from 2026, Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of the Russian segment on the International Space Station (ISS) and the first deputy director-general of the Energia space corporation, said on Friday.

"I think if a scientific energy module will be launched in 2026, then it will be possible to organize a manned expedition in 2026," Solovyov said.

Moreover, the general designer of the first module of the station, Aleksey Bideev, told reporters that the second module will be launched "probably in 2028".

According to Roscosmos, the first module of Russia's new space station ” the Science Power Module, originally intended for the ISS ” will be ready for launch in 2025.

