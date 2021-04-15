Manned spacecraft, carrier rocket for Shenzhou-12 mission arrive at launch center

The manned spacecraft and carrier rocket for the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission have arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-- The manned spacecraft and carrier rocket for the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission have arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The manned craft and the Long March-2F carrier rocket are now undergoing final assembly and testing at the launch site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.

The astronauts for the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission are participating in intensive training before embarking on their space journey, said the CMSA.

All facilities at the launch site are in good condition, and all systems that will be involved in the mission are undergoing orderly preparations, it said.