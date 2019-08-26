UrduPoint.com
Manned Spacecraft Soyuz MS-13 Completes Redocking Between ISS Modules - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-13 and its crew completed eventual redocking from the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) to the Poisk module, according to a broadcast conducted by Russian space agency Roscosmos on its website.

The maneuver was aimed at freeing up the docking port on the Zvezda module for a repeated attempt to dock the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot FEDOR inside, which is scheduled for 03.12 GMT on Tuesday. The Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the ISS on Saturday due to malfunction of a signal amplifier of the Kurs automated rendezvous system for the Poisk module's docking port.

The redocking was completed at 03.59 GMT.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-13 during the operation included Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.

The operation to redock the spacecraft was carried out by Skvortsov in manual mode, and the crew was wearing the Sokol spacesuits for safety reasons.

The Soyuz MS-14 with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board was successfully launched into space on Thursday. On Saturday, the spacecraft, however, failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

Apart from Skvortsov, Parmitano and Morgan, the ISS crew currently comprises Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague.

