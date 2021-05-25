Manufacturer of Russian Soyuz Rockets Reports $72Mln in Losses in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia's RSC Energia, the producer of the Soyuz and Progress spaceships and the operator of the International Space Station's Russian segment, said on Tuesday that its losses during last year amounted to 5.3 billion rubles ($72 million).

"With regard to RSC Energia's losses of 5,366,836 rubles in 2020, it is recommended for the general meeting of shareholders not to distribute net profit," the company's statement read.

RSC Energia has had unprofitable years in the past, which normally alternated with periods of profit. The rocket company reported 48 million rubles in profits in 2019, over 2 billion in losses in 2018, 1.2 billion in profits in 2017, and 8 billion in losses in 2016.