Many Facebook, Google Publications Can Be Viewed As Meddling In Russian Affairs - Official

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Many materials published on Facebook and Google resources can be considered interference in Russia's internal affairs, deputy chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Nikolai Bulayev, said.

"Much of what is published there can be attributed to those materials that directly affect a person who is making a choice. If there is an influence, I'm sure that this can be considered as interference in internal affairs," Bulayev told reporters when commenting on Russian Civic Chamber's statements of the interference of Facebook and Google in elections in Russia.

The head of the Moscow City Election Commission, Valentin Gorbunov, said, on his part, at a press conference in CEC that social networks had been warned in advance against possible violations of the Russian legislation.

On Sunday, municipal and regional elections are held across Russia, with a total of 22 administrative centers electing city parliaments, and three regional capitals electing heads of municipalities.

