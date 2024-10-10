‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by the Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has transformed public service delivery across the province, while also creating jobs for individuals interested in becoming a Dastak facilitator
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by the Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has transformed public service delivery across the province, while also creating jobs for individuals interested in becoming a Dastak facilitator. More than 150,000 citizens have downloaded the ‘Dastak Doorstep Services’ app, utilizing it to obtain critical documents directly at their doorsteps. Services can be requested online or through the 1202 helpline. Trained ‘Dastak Facilitators’ deliver the services at citizens' doorsteps and also earn livelihood through a commission-based model.
Since its launch on June 4, 2024, the program has rapidly expanded from offering 10 essential public services in the Lahore district to over 60 services across 11 districts within just three months.
The app offers services related to Driving Licenses, Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Local Government, Board of Revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Social Welfare Department, and Livestock & Dairy Development Department, among others.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative is setting new benchmarks for public service delivery in Punjab, ensuring convenience, transparency, affordability, and broad access. Citizens can also register as facilitators through the Dastak Facilitator App, creating further employment opportunities.
