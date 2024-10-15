Open Menu

’Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative Expanded To 22 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 06:09 PM

’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts

The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister of the Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has been expanded to 22 districts across Punjab to enhance public service delivery

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister of the Punjab (CM) Maryam Nawaz and executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has been expanded to 22 districts across Punjab to enhance public service delivery. The citizens of Kasur, Jhang, Attock, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Jehlum, Mianwali and Sheikhupura can also avail over 60 government services from the comfort of their doorsteps.

Previously these services were available in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sahewal, Okara and Pakpatan. Since its launch on June 4, 2024, the program has rapidly expanded from offering 10 essential public services in the Lahore district to over 60 services across 22 districts within just three months.

The ‘Dastak Doorstep Services App’ offers services related to Driving Licenses, the Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Local Government, Board of Revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Social Welfare Department, and the Livestock & Dairy Development Department, among others.

These services can be requested online via Mob App or through the 1202 helpline, with trained ‘Dastak Facilitators’ delivering them to citizens' doorsteps, earning livelihood through a commission-based model.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative is setting new benchmarks for public service delivery in Punjab, ensuring convenience, transparency, affordability, and broad access. Citizens can also register as facilitators through the Dastak Facilitator App, creating further employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Technology Punjab Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Mianwali Muzaffargarh Attock June From Government KE Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah ..

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

22 seconds ago
 Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarshi ..

Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program

24 seconds ago
 Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated con ..

Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads

10 seconds ago
 Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebr ..

Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm

12 seconds ago
 President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premie ..

President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li

14 seconds ago
 International blind day observes in Larkana

International blind day observes in Larkana

15 seconds ago
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Aya ..

China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

17 seconds ago
 IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online at ..

IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online attestation of educational certi ..

16 minutes ago
 UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in ..

UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era

6 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts

'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology